Parliamentarian A Revanth Reddy appointed Telangana PCC chief

Revanth Reddy, who represents Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in Hyderabad, will replace Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been holding the PCC chief’s post since February 2015.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Revanth Reddy was a Telugu Desam Party legislator representing the Kodangal assembly constituency earlier before he defected from the Telugu Desam in 2017. (PTI PHOTO.)

Congress parliamentarian Anumula Revanth Reddy has been appointed as the new president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), a communiqué from All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday evening.

Revanth Reddy, who represents Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in Hyderabad, will replace Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has been holding the PCC chief’s post since February 2015.

Relatively a newcomer to the Congress, Revanth Reddy was a Telugu Desam Party legislator representing the Kodangal assembly constituency earlier before he defected from the Telugu Desam in 2017.

He lost the assembly elections in December 2018 on a Congress ticket, but got elected to the Lok Sabha Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in May 2019. He was later appointed as the working president of the TPCC, because of his aggressive approach and mass appeal.

Venugopal said AICC president Sonia Gandhi also appointed five working presidents for the TPCC – Md Azharuddin, Dr J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Besides, the party also appointed 10 senior vice-presidents for the TPCC – Sambani Chandrasekhar, Damodar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetkar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, G Niranjan, T Kumar Rao and Javed Ameer.

Former MP from Nizamabad Madhu Yashki Goud has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC campaign committee and Syed Azmatullah Hussaini as its convenor.

Former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC election management committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee

“The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president N Uttam Reddy and outgoing working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusuma Kumar,” the AICC communiqué read.

