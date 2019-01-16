Parliamentary panel for policy to tap global labour market potential, migrant workers database

The government should frame a policy on migration to tap the full potential of the global labour market and maintain a database of migrant workers to ensure their rights and tackle their grievances, a parliamentary panel has said.

The standing committee for the external affairs ministry made the recommendations in its latest report on issues related to migrant workers that was submitted to Parliament this month. The panel expressed concern at existing arrangements for the protection, safety and welfare of Indian migrants based on “inadequate data infrastructure”.

The committee said the size and spread of migration has seen significant changes in the past three decades, including a trend of skilled Indians moving to the 36 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation while unskilled and low skilled workers were going to the Gulf region.

During testimony by then foreign secretary S Jaishankar in April 2017, the panel learnt the external affairs ministry had been collecting data only on migrant workers with Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports, who require clearance from the office of Protector of Emigrants before going to 18 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the UAE, Syria, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain and Kuwait.

After external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj held a meeting with the home secretary, the National Security Adviser and the Intelligence Bureau chief on data sharing and access was gained to data on workers with Emigration Check Not Required (ECNR) passports, it was found the number of ECNR passport holders going abroad in a 12-month period was almost five times the number of ECR passport holders.

Jaishankar described the data as an “eye-opener” as about 350,000 to 400,000 Indians had travelled on ECR passports in the 12-month period, while the number of ECNR passport holders travelling for employment was more than 1.9 million. He acknowledged India is a “human resources power whose true potential is only now being realised” and there is a “need to nurture, promote and protect this asset”.

The committee, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, said in its report that the lack of “precise data has been a major obstruction in reaching out to the emigrant workers”.

“Moreover, in the absence of any articulated migration policy, the country has not been able to tap the full potential offered by mobility of Indians in the international labour market and the efforts geared in this direction appear fragmentary and myopic,” the report said. It urged the government to work with all stakeholders and “enhance India’s migration governance by framing a coherent migration policy”.

Since exact data is only available for workers registering for emigration clearance, the panel asked the government to maintain an authentic database of workers in different countries so that it could reach out to them and “ensure their safe, legal and regular migration”. The database should contain the profile of migrants, their job profile and complaints registered.

S Irudaya Rajan, an author and migration expert from Kerala, the state of origin of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, said, “I feel there should be a separate ministry to handle migration. It is difficult to get the exact number but we can have the details of flow. In 1998, Kerala did the first model survey on migration.

“If we do it seriously we can have exact data like the tourist database. Besides, states can rope in airports, the immigration department, passport offices and embassies abroad to get exact details. It is high time we have such details.”

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 23:20 IST