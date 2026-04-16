Parliament’s special session begins today: Delimitation row, Lok Sabha expansion to dominate agenda

A high-stakes three-day special sitting of Parliament begins on April 16, with the Centre preparing to push key constitutional changes that could significantly reshape India’s electoral map.

The move could effectively bypass the earlier requirement of linking delimitation to a future census exercise.(ANI)

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The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is set to be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Law Minister is also expected to move a proposal in the Lok Sabha to suspend Rule 66, enabling the simultaneous passage of the women’s reservation amendment bill and the Delimitation Bill.

Also Read | Women reservation bill to increase Lok Sabha seats set for Parliament test: Can it pass, what it proposes | Explained

What is the proposal?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the government’s proposal, reviewed by HT, the strength of the Lok Sabha would be expanded from 543 to 850 seats, with a significant share expected to go to northern states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government’s proposal, reviewed by HT, the strength of the Lok Sabha would be expanded from 543 to 850 seats, with a significant share expected to go to northern states. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Of the total, 815 seats would be allocated to states, while 35 would be reserved for Union Territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the total, 815 seats would be allocated to states, while 35 would be reserved for Union Territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The delimitation exercise would also operationalise the long-pending one-third reservation for women in Parliament, approved in 2023, with reserved seats to be allocated on a rotational basis under the new framework. Why a sharp political contestation is likely? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delimitation exercise would also operationalise the long-pending one-third reservation for women in Parliament, approved in 2023, with reserved seats to be allocated on a rotational basis under the new framework. Why a sharp political contestation is likely? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The session is expected to witness sharp political contestation, with delimitation emerging as the central flashpoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The session is expected to witness sharp political contestation, with delimitation emerging as the central flashpoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Opposition parties have raised concerns that the proposed exercise could disproportionately benefit northern states while reducing representation for southern and some northeastern regions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opposition parties have raised concerns that the proposed exercise could disproportionately benefit northern states while reducing representation for southern and some northeastern regions. {{/usCountry}}

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been among the most vocal critics, calling the exercise a “dangerous plan” and warning, “One of the BJP's dangerous plans is to "gerrymander' all Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections.

The proposed Bills remove all Constitutional safeguards on delimitation, giving full power to the Delimitation Commission, which the govt itself will appoint and direct.”

He further said, “We have seen how the BJP does this - it hijacked delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where it split up anti-BJP regions and communities for electoral advantage,” while also stressing that delimitation should be carried out through a transparent, consultative process.

Also Read | Centre proposes amendment to increase Lok Sabha seats up to 850. What bill says

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Southern leaders have also escalated their opposition.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for a statewide show of protest, urging people to unite in what he described as a collective struggle against the proposed delimitation. In a post, he said, “Let the black flag fly tomorrow in the homes, streets, and shops of Tamil Nadu! Let it stand as our symbols of resistance at the doorsteps! This is not the struggle of an individual movement; it is the struggle of Tamil Nadu!”

What is the objection to delimitation?

The opposition bloc has maintained that it is not against women’s reservation but has objected to linking it with delimitation, arguing that the quota can be implemented independently without altering the federal balance of representation.

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The biggest point of contest around the exercise is a North vs South divide, with North India with significant population growth benefitting with more proportionate seats, while South India — a significant contributor to the GDP (around 30–31%) — getting its proportionate seats reduced over lesser population growth rate.

Responding to the criticism, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Delimitation Commission will consult all political parties and pushed back against opposition concerns.

Meanwhile, the government has maintained that expanding the Lok Sabha is necessary to reflect India’s growing population and ensure broader representation, with sources indicating that up to 815 seats could be allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories under the proposal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanjali Narayan ...Read More Priyanjali Narayan is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, with over two years of experience covering national and international news. She reports on breaking developments, writes in-depth explainers, and works on feature stories that examine the political, social, and cultural dimensions of both global and domestic affairs. Her work focuses on clarity, context, and making complex events accessible to a wide audience. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment. She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places. Read Less

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