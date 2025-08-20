Partially charred body of female college student found along NH-48 in Karnataka

The partially charred body of a female college student was found in a field along National Highway-48 here, police said on Wednesday. Police suspect she was "killed and then set on fire."(PTI File Photo/Representational)

The victim, identified as a second-year BA student of a government college who was staying in the girls’ hostel, was discovered by a passerby on Tuesday afternoon, they added.

A senior officer said preliminary investigation indicated the woman had been in a relationship which ended recently.

“Enraged over the breakup, the ex-boyfriend allegedly killed her,” he added.

The student had submitted a leave letter at her hostel on August 14 and did not return. Her mobile phone was switched off, and she could not be traced, prompting her parents to file a missing person complaint.

“A case has been registered, and her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody for questioning. Legal action will follow based on the investigation,” police said.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and whether sexual assault occurred.