Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Partially charred body of female college student found along NH-48 in Karnataka

PTI |
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 10:57 pm IST

The victim, identified as a second-year BA student of a government college staying at a girls’ hostel, was discovered by a passerby on Tuesday afternoon.

The partially charred body of a female college student was found in a field along National Highway-48 here, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect she was "killed and then set on fire."(PTI File Photo/Representational)
Police suspect she was "killed and then set on fire."(PTI File Photo/Representational)

The victim, identified as a second-year BA student of a government college who was staying in the girls’ hostel, was discovered by a passerby on Tuesday afternoon, they added.

Police suspect she was "killed and then set on fire."

A senior officer said preliminary investigation indicated the woman had been in a relationship which ended recently.

“Enraged over the breakup, the ex-boyfriend allegedly killed her,” he added.

The student had submitted a leave letter at her hostel on August 14 and did not return. Her mobile phone was switched off, and she could not be traced, prompting her parents to file a missing person complaint.

“A case has been registered, and her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody for questioning. Legal action will follow based on the investigation,” police said.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and whether sexual assault occurred.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Partially charred body of female college student found along NH-48 in Karnataka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On