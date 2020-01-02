Parties hijacking Shaheen Bagh protest, says lead organiser; calls it off

india

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:03 IST

Sharjeel Imam, one of the lead organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest against the amended citizenship law, on Thursday called off the road blockade to stop political parties from hijacking the stage that had remained apolitical for nearly three weeks. But the sit-in, which blocks Road Number 13A that connects Delhi to Noida, has continued notwithstanding his appeals since many of them do not want to lose the momentum that the protest has gained.

Shaheen Bagh #CAA_NRC_Protests called off by one major group of protesters citing "politicisation of stage." Organiser Sharjeel Imam said their volunteers+demonstrators had withdrawn from the site. Those present at the spot said they will continue with agitation. pic.twitter.com/ENt0c7gW22 — Kainat Sarfaraz. (@kainisms) January 2, 2020

In a Facebook post that reached out to the larger audience that has supported the protest against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens, Sharjeel Imam said the police had probably been told not to intervene “because BJP intends to intervene themselves”.

“If that happens, our peaceful protest will be tarnished, and it will break the morale of the people… We can block the road again in a few days, if we retreat peacefully,” he wrote.

The sit-in protest had started on December 15 with a group of 50 residents who took to the roads and tried to block traffic. The next day, Delhi Police closed the road to prevent protesters from joining in from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The crowd at Shaeen Bagh consolidated. It helped that there was no occasion for the police to force the protesters to disperse with water cannons, lathis and tear gas shells. The presence of a large number of women and children has been a deterrent. Plus the hundreds of people who gathered to protest haven’t given them a reason.

“We have achieved a lot in last 20 days, with greatest among them was the participation of women, and the peaceful way in which we have maintained this,” Sharjeel Imam wrote in his Facebook post that also urged people to stop sending material for the protesters.

He said hundreds of volunteers associated with him who had been blocking the road, and the women who have sleeping on the road had already withdrawn from the protest site.

Sharjeel Imam, however, made clear that the group wasn’t heading back home but scaling up the protest.

“We are planning to move into phase 2, and work on a flash mob strategy used by Hong Kong, and spread it across cities,” he promised.