'This distinction...': Cong praises Kharge's journey as he becomes party boss

Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Kharge took charge after receiving a certificate from the Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Congress on Wednesday tweeted as newly-elected president Mallikarjun Kharge took formal charge of party affairs at a ceremony in Delhi. The party shared a chart outlining Kharge's political journey, identifying the Rajya Sabha MP as the 'son of a mill worker' and someone whose rise to the top post made it 'the party of the nation, workers, and public'.

"The son of a mill worker, who started his political journey as the city Congress chief, becomes the National President of the Congress - this distinction makes Congress the party of the nation, of the workers and of the public," the Congress tweeted.

Kharge took charge after receiving a certificate from the Congress' central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry. Outgoing president Sonia Gandhi, former president and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi were present, as was General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sonia Gandhi - who became interim president after Rahul Gandhi quit in 2019 - said she was 'relieved' to have now passed the baton on to Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I Just said I felt relieved today. I will explain why I said that. I will remember and acknowledge the love and respect that I received till my last breath. But this respect was a huge responsibility as well. I shoulder the responsibility according to my capability. Today, I will be relieved of the responsibility. So naturally, I am feeling relieved," she said.

On October 19, Kharge became the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years after defeating Shashi Tharoor by a huge margin in the race to the party's top post.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
