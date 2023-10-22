TMC to decide action on Moitra after ethics panel proceedings

In its first official statement on the cash-for-query allegations against party lawmaker Mahua Moitra, the Trinamool Congress said on Sunday that “appropriate action” will be taken after the matter is investigated in a parliamentary forum.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moitra is accused of taking expensive gifts in lieu of allowing Darshan Hiranandani of H-Energy to post parliamentary questions directly on her behalf.

The Lok Sabha’s ethics panel has called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey and Moitra’s former friend Jai Anant Dehadrai on October 26 to depose before the committee. Dehadrai, who has lodged a separate complaint with the CBI against Moitra, was also quoted by Dubey in his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

READ | Does TMC's 'no comment' mean it accepts Mahua Moitra's breach: BJP

For the past seven days, the Trinamool maintained silence on the issue.

On Sunday, Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said, “We have observed reports in the media. The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that. However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament, after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trinamool functionaries maintained that the party might consider “significant” steps if she brings “disrepute to the party”.

Meanwhile, Dubey, who was vocal against Moitra in the past few days, announced a “ceasefire” during Durga Puja, one of the biggest festivals in West Bengal and some other parts of the country.

“Due to the holy festival of Durga Puja, there is a ceasefire from my side from today Ashtami till 24th October i.e. Dashami,” Dubey tweeted.

READ | Mahua Moitra's 'jilted ex' says dog 'deliberately locked up to deter CBI'

On Saturday, he lodged a complaint against Moitra with the Lokpal—a body to probe corruption cases against public servants, including lawmakers. He also brought a fresh charge that the MP’s parliamentary ID was opened in Dubai and that was tantamount to “mortgaging” of national security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With complaints piling up against her, Moitra claimed on Saturday that she has rejected a “deal” to keep quiet for the next six months even as she “invited” the CBI to raid her home but reminded the probe agency to file an FIR into the alleged over-invoicing of coal shipments, as reported by FT.

“I am tired of hearing CBI, CBI”, tweeted Dubey, “Filed a complaint with Lokpal today. Only Lokpal looks after the corruption of MPs and Ministers, CBI is its medium.”

Dubey’s move to the Lokpal came days after Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was Moitra’s friend, had filed a formal complaint with the federal probe agency.

Dubey, who lodged a complaint against Moitra to the Speaker last week, claimed that the country’s security was “mortgaged” as Moitra’s parliamentary ID was opened in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Darshan Hiranandani, who had been named by Dubey, resides in Dubai.

“An MP mortgaged the country’s security for some money. Parliament’s IDs were opened from Dubai. At that time the MP was in India. The entire Indian government, the Prime Minister of the country, the Finance Department, and the central agencies are on this NIC; and the opposition has to do politics. The decision is of the public. NIC gave this information to the investigating agency,” Dubey wrote on X without naming Moitra.