Does TMC's 'no comment' mean it accepts Mahua Moitra's breach: BJP

Responding to Trinamool's silence over the allegations of cash-for-questions against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Trinamool can't just say 'no comments' without clarifying whether their silence means acceptance of Mahua Moitra's 'breaches'. Questioning the party as to why it has not yet sacked Mahua Moitra, the BJP leader asked if the party is afraid of taking any action against Moitra because the party itself has something to hide. "Perhaps people in the party knew or endorsed it? TMC must clarify," Poonawalla said. TMC said it won't comment on the allegations brought against Mahua Moitra.(PTI)

"Does it mean TMC accepts Mahua Moitra had made serious breaches including giving her log in to be operated from foreign soil by a rival corporate entity in exchange for kickbacks?" the BJP leader said.

Trinamool Congress maintained distance from the controversy based on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegation that Mahua Moitra gave her Parliament login to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani who posed questions against Adani. While several Trinamool leaders commented on the controversy taking part in television debates, the party did not issue any statement. Party's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the party will not issue any statement on it. "No comments on this particular issue. We have nothing to say on it. The Trinamool Congress will not say a single word. We have nothing to say and no comments. The related person may explain or answer the issues but not Trinamool Congress," Kunal Ghosh said.

The party is observing the issue, the BJP's allegations, and gathering information but so far there is no comment to offer, Kunal Ghosh said.

The controversy took an unexpected turn with Darshan Hiranandani submitting an affidavit accepting that he used to post questions against Adani using Mahua Moitra's Parliament login. Mahua Moitra rejected the claim and said he has been pressurised to give the statement.

