Party worker seen washing feet of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, drinking same water in viral video

A party worker was seen washing the feet of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and then drinking that water in Jharkhand on Sunday. The incident took place during Dubey’s visit to his constituency Godda in Jharkhand.

A video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media. In the video, Dubey can be seen stepping down from the stage, after announcing the construction of a bridge, and walking up to the party worker. He then places his feet on a metal plate to be washed by the worker, who lifts the plate and drinks the same water as the crowd claps and cheers.

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand's Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

The incident has come under heavy criticism by the Congress. “The arrogance of the ilk of BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey who are habitual offenders of insulting others, of breaking the tradition and of self-propelling a God-like status for themselves, is now out in open,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told news agency ANI.

This is the second time in recent months the BJP MP has made headlines. In July this year, Dubey had sparked fresh controversy over his ‘divorce’ remark on Rahul Gandhi, after he said that leaders may be divorced by their wives if they embrace the Congress president as “Section 377 hasn’t been scrapped as yet”.

His remarks had come a day after Rahul Gandhi said BJP MPs step back on seeing him as they fear he might hug them.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 12:42 IST