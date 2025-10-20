Passenger grabbed, forced to hand over watch as UPI payment for samosa fails at Jabalpur station. Viral video

A passenger's wish to have a samosa before catching his train cost him more dearly than he had anticipated. A samosa, usually sold for a menial price of ₹5 or 10, cost the man his watch. Samosa seller seen grabbing the passenger by his collar over a failed UPI payment.

The incident reportedly took place at the Jabalpur railway station of Madhya Pradesh on October 17.

While the passenger had been trying to make a UPI payment for his purchase, he saw that his train started leaving the platform. As he ran to catch it, the samosa seller grabbed him by the collar and asked him to pay.

The passenger tried to make the digital payment again, but it didn't seem to work. Left with no other option, the passenger handed over his watch.