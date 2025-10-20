Passenger grabbed, forced to hand over watch as UPI payment for samosa fails at Jabalpur station. Viral video

A passenger's wish to have a samosa before catching his train cost him more dearly than he had anticipated. A samosa, usually sold for a menial price of ₹5 or 10, cost the man his watch.
The incident reportedly took place at the Jabalpur railway station of Madhya Pradesh on October 17.
While the passenger had been trying to make a UPI payment for his purchase, he saw that his train started leaving the platform. As he ran to catch it, the samosa seller grabbed him by the collar and asked him to pay.
The passenger tried to make the digital payment again, but it didn't seem to work. Left with no other option, the passenger handed over his watch.
Jabalpur station video goes viral
A video of the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage online. Many condemned the act as “shameful,” while some sided with the vendor.
The West Central Railway also took note of the incident and said that the samosa seller had been identified as Sandeep Gupta. "At Jabalpur station, a vendor snatched the watch of a passenger after he made a purchase from him. Taking quick action, the Railway Administration identified the vendor and he was arrested under Railway Act and a case was registered," West Central Railway CPRO Harshit Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The railway official also said that Sandeep Gupta's licence was being cancelled. The samosa seller's arrest and further action taken against him was also questioned by many online, citing his poor background.
Many asked what was the vendor supposed to do if the customer was leaving without paying.
The viral video, based on which the Railways initiated an action. had also shown the vendor giving some more samosas to the passenger after he was handed the watch. Social media users cited the same to argue that he meant to harm, and was only trying to get paid for his service.