Pastor laid to rest after SC orders

The body of a pastor was buried in Karkapal village in Bastar district, hours after the Supreme Court on Monday gave a split verdict, directing his last rites to be performed at a site meant for Christian burials in the neighbouring village. Supreme Court of India. (ANI Photo)

“The body was buried around Monday midnight. We have sent police to the spot . The arrangements were made for the family members to attend the cremation,” Bastar Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

The dispute arose in Chhindawada village where the deceased was denied burial rights either in the village graveyard or on his family’s private agricultural land because there is no Christian burial ground in the village. This denial, fuelled by opposition from local authorities and residents, forced the pastor’s son, Ramesh Baghel, a Christian convert from the Mahara caste, to approach the courts with the body lying in the mortuary since January 7. After the high court ruled on January 9 that the burial must take place in a Christian burial ground 20-25 kilometers away, Baghel appealed to the Supreme Court.

In a split verdict, top court Justice BV Nagarathna said the burial should be held in the family’s private agricultural land, while Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said the last rites should be performed at the designated spot away from the village.

“There is no consensus between the members of this bench on the place of resting of the appellant’s father who died on January 7,” said the bench.

However, observing the mortal remains were lying in the mortuary for the last three weeks and to “accord an expeditious and dignified burial” the bench directed the appellant to perform his father’s last rites at a burial ground in Karkapal village, situated 20-25 kilometres away from his native Chhindwada Village, where a separate burial ground for Christians was available.