Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna honoured with ‘peacemaker health’ award, says ayurveda solution for rising mental stress

Marking a pivotal moment for Patanjali family, Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna was honoured with the “I AM PEACEKEEPER – Champion Health Award 2026” at the Billionaires for Peace Conclave 2026 held in Mumbai on May 21, 2026. The award recognises his work in promoting Ayurveda, global wellness, humanitarian service, and holistic healthcare and underscores Ayurveda’s growing global influence and the value of wellness for the future of healthcare. Acharya Balkrishna said that good health is the foundation of a peaceful society.

The recognition comes amid the growing global visibility of Ayurveda and India’s traditional systems of medicine. Over the years, he has played a key role in presenting Ayurveda as a structured and research-backed healthcare system, supported by modern scientific validation and integrative health studies. Under his leadership, Patanjali has focused on taking ancient Indian knowledge systems to a wider global audience through evidence-based approaches.

Following the honour, Balkrishna said that good health is the foundation of a peaceful society. He described Ayurveda as a complete science of life that promotes balance, well-being, and a disciplined lifestyle. He also referred to India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and said the world is increasingly looking towards India’s traditional wisdom for solutions to modern health challenges.

He noted that rising stress, lifestyle-related disorders, and chronic health issues have made holistic approaches more relevant than ever. According to him, Yoga and Ayurveda together can support not just physical health, but also emotional balance and social harmony.

He said the award represents a collective recognition of India’s cultural heritage and the ancient science of Ayurveda. He added that it also acknowledges the efforts of those promoting natural and conscious living for better health and wellbeing.

The award ceremony was part of the global “I AM PEACEKEEPER” initiative, which brings together global leaders, policymakers, spiritual figures, and thinkers to discuss peace, humanitarian values, and sustainable development.