Patel likely to drop all Rupani ministers; 22 new faces may be sworn in today

Newly elected Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel is likely to drop all the ministers from the Vijay Rupani cabinet, with as many as 22 new faces set to take oath in the afternoon, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources on Thursday.

Speaker Rajendra Trivedi also resigned from the assembly to join the cabinet. He submitted his resignation to deputy speaker and said it was effective immediately.Trivedi is likely to get a key position.

According to BJP leaders, the MLAs set to take oath are: two from Ahmedabad city; three from north Gujarat; five from central Gujarat; six from south Gujarat; and seven from Saurashtra which sends the maximum number of MLAs to the 182 member assembly.

The new ministers, whose names will be officially announced a little later in the day, represent all the regions and key castes, and are a combination of young leaders and seniors.

The Cabinet formation was suspended on Wednesday after resentment from senior BJP MLAs whose supporters created a ruckus at Raj Bhavan where the induction was suppose to happen. A BJP leader said the party has been able to convince the senior leaders that it is time to pass the baton to next generation.