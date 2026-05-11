'Patel men not capable enough’: Anandiben Patel's daughter on girls marrying outside community

Banaskantha: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's daughter Anar Patel on Monday said Patel girls are increasingly marrying outside the community because many young men are not "capable enough" and went on to cite issues like drinking alcohol and lack of work. Anar Patel with mother and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Anar Patel, president of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) that represents the Leuva Patidar community, also asked why society continues to primarily advice daughters on the issue.

A video of her remarks, addressing a gathering in Gadh village here, has gone viral on social media.

"(Patel) Girls are marrying into other communities because many boys in the community are not capable enough. If our sons are drinking alcohol, roaming outside, and not working then our girls will marry outside the community. Why are we not believing in this theory and always advising our daughters," she said.

Speaking at the event, where she unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Anar Patel also asked the gathering to identify those responsible for creating divisions in society.

Hailing the Shree Khodaldham Trust as the biggest organization representing Leuva Patidar community, she said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel taught everyone about organisation.

However, decrying the overwhelming influence of social media and television channels, she said Sardar Patel would have struggled to unite the 562 princely states if he were alive today.

"This is the age of social media and television channels, where information from around the world is instantly available. If Sardar Patel were alive today, he would not have been able to unite the 562 (princely) states, because now there is a leader in every household," Anar Patel opined.