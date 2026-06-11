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Patients evacuated after fire erupts at Jodhpur hospital, no casualties

A fire broke out at a private hospital here late Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate several patients from the affected ward, police said.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 10:31 am IST
PTI |
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A fire broke out at a private hospital here late Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate several patients from the affected ward, police said.

Fire brigade teams and police personnel reached the spot and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, officials said, adding that the fire broke out on third floor.(PTI)

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The incident took place at a hospital on Paota B Road. Smoke was first noticed in an AC duct, and a fire alarm went off soon after.

Patients in the OPD were immediately moved out of the building, and a female employee fainted due to smoke inhalation during the evacuation process, police said.

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Fire brigade teams and police personnel reached the spot and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, officials said, adding that the fire broke out on third floor.

 
jodhpur fire hospital
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Patients evacuated after fire erupts at Jodhpur hospital, no casualties
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