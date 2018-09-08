Patna man took to crime to fuel dream to see his daughter become ‘an officer’

Spurred by a desire to earn more to pay the school fee of his minor daughter, whom he wanted to become “an officer”, a 45-year-old former security guard took to crime in Bihar’s Vaishali district before his luck ran out.

Rama Kishor Singh alias Baba, who was among four men arrested in connection with dacoity cases at Hajipur on Saturday, told police that he joined the gang about six months ago because he was unable to pay the “mounting” monthly tuition fee of his 12-year-old daughter.

Singh, a resident of Patna’s Bari Patan Devi Colony, told his interrogators that he was inspired by television soap ‘Afsar Bitiya’ and got his daughter enrolled in a premier English medium school in the state capital, 15 km south of Vaishali district.

“Sir, hum apni beti ke padai ka kharcha pura karne ke liye apradh karne lage (Sir, I started committing crime to pay my daughter’s school fees),” Vaishali superintendent of police MS Dhillon quoted Singh as saying. He claimed he was earlier earning Rs 6,000 per month working as private security guard in Mumbai before he returned to Patna.

Dhillon said all the four men were residents of Patna.

A team of police officers, acting on an intelligence input, raided a place near Rajapkar at Hajipur and arrested Rama Kishor Singh, Krishna Kumar, Munna Yadav and Raushan Kumar on Saturday. They were wanted in a number of dacoity cases in Patna, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and other districts of Bihar, said Dhillon.

The police seized ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 20 lakh as well as two firearms and a sports utility vehicle from them, said Dhillon. “Besides, Rs 10 lakh in cash and some US dollars and Euro have also been recovered from them,” the SP said, but did not disclose the value of the seized foreign currency.

Dhillon said the arrested men revealed that they had amassed huge property with the looted money. “Krishna Yadav recently bought land worth Rs 15 lakh at Danapur near Patna and Raushan Kumar had purchased a plot worth Rs 15 lakh at Samapatchak in the state capital. We will move to confiscate these immovable properties,” he said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 21:18 IST