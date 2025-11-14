Patna Sahib (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Ratnesh Kushwaha goes up against Congress' Shashant Shekhar
Patna Sahib (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: The key contest here is Ratnesh Kushwaha (BJP) versus Shashant Shekhar (INC) after the departure of Nand Kishore Yadav.
Patna Sahib is the high-profile, urban constituency of the capital, considered a traditional stronghold of the BJP and historically represented by senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav.
Patna Sahib (Bihar) election results 2025: Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the Patna Sahib assembly constituency. As the counting process begins, all eyes are on this prestigious urban seat in the state capital, historically the ultimate citadel of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The political narrative here is dominated by urban concerns—civic amenities, traffic, and opportunities for the burgeoning white-collar electorate—and the NDA has traditionally enjoyed an unassailable lead....Read More
The stakes are immense for the BJP, which is seeking to hold this seat after the departure of its veteran, long-time representative, Nand Kishore Yadav, who has been elevated to the Assembly Speaker role. Defending the honour for the NDA is Ratnesh Kushwaha (BJP), who is tasked with maintaining the party’s flawless record in the constituency.
The MGB’s challenge is spearheaded by Shashant Shekhar (Congress) who faces the daunting task of breaking a four-decade-old winning streak. For the Congress, an upset victory here would provide national-level validation for the INDIA bloc's ability to crack the BJP’s strongest urban bastions. Conversely, a commanding BJP win would underscore the durability of its core voter base in Urban Bihar.
We are ready to track the trends—starting with the postal ballots—to see if the capital’s loyalty remains with the saffron party or if a silent wave for change has swept the city.
BJP is fielding Ratnesh Kushwaha this time, as the veteran MLA Nand Kishore Yadav moved to the Lok Sabha. The MGB's challenge, the Congress' Shashant Shekhar, faces the daunting task of capturing a seat that have resisted all opposition waves.
Patna Sahib has been a fortress for the BJP, continuously held by its veteran leader Nand Kishore Yadav since its formation. Now, since he has become the assembly speaker, will Ratnesh Kushwaha continue the domination or cede to Congress' Shashant Shekhar?
Patna Sahib is one of the most prestigious seats in the state, as the election result here often dictates the mood of urban Bihar.