Patna Sahib (Bihar) election results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Ratnesh Kushwaha goes up against Congress' Shashant Shekhar

The stakes are immense for the BJP, which is seeking to hold this seat after the departure of its veteran, long-time representative, Nand Kishore Yadav, who has been elevated to the Assembly Speaker role. Defending the honour for the NDA is Ratnesh Kushwaha (BJP), who is tasked with maintaining the party’s flawless record in the constituency.

The MGB’s challenge is spearheaded by Shashant Shekhar (Congress) who faces the daunting task of breaking a four-decade-old winning streak. For the Congress, an upset victory here would provide national-level validation for the INDIA bloc's ability to crack the BJP’s strongest urban bastions. Conversely, a commanding BJP win would underscore the durability of its core voter base in Urban Bihar.

We are ready to track the trends—starting with the postal ballots—to see if the capital’s loyalty remains with the saffron party or if a silent wave for change has swept the city.