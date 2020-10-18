Patnaik calls up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:37 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab and congratulated him on his success.

Patnaik also wished him a bright future, a CMO release said.

Aftab was elated on receiving a call from the chief minister and thanked him.

Aftab of Rourkela topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared on Friday. He created history by scoring 720/720.

He is the first student from Odisha to have topped the NEET.

Patnaik also congratulated all the students from the state who succeeded in the examination and wished them a bright future.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also congratulated Aftab.

“Hon’ble Governor congratulates SoyebAftab of #Odisha for creating history by scoring 720 and topping the merit list. Hon’ble Governor wishes Soyeb many more laurels in future,” his official Twitter handle posted.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, also congratulated Aftab on his success and hoped he will bring laurels to the state in the future.