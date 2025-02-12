Menu Explore
Pawan Kalyan to start three-day temple tour today

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Feb 12, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Starting Wednesday, Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan will embark on a three-day temple tour in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Starting Wednesday, Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan will embark on a three-day temple tour in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as part of his “Santana Dharma Parirakshana” (protection of ancient dharma) mission, his party leaders said.

Pawan Kalyan, who has just recovered from a bout of viral fever and severe spondylosis, was initially contemplating a five-day tour across South India (PTI)
Pawan Kalyan, who has just recovered from a bout of viral fever and severe spondylosis, was initially contemplating a five-day tour across South India (PTI)

Pawan Kalyan, who has just recovered from a bout of viral fever and severe spondylosis, was initially contemplating a five-day tour across South India, but because of his health condition, he curtailed the tour to three days, a Jana Sena Party leader who refused to be quoted said.

His journey will begin with a visit to the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Kerala on Wednesday. From there, he will proceed to Meenakshi Sundareshwara Temple at Madurai in Tamil Nadu. In the next two days, he would visit Sri Parashurama Swamy Temple, Agastya Jeeva Samadhi, Kumbeshwara Temple, Swamimalai, and Thiruthani Subramanya Swamy Temple in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Though the Jana Sena Party leader quoted above said there is no political significance to his temple tours, another party leader said Pawan Kalyan’s visit to different places in Tamil Nadu is part of his mission to spread Sanatana Dharma.

“The Jana Sena Party chief earlier condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma, which became a heated political issue in Tamil Nadu. So, his visit to Tamil Nadu temples is expected to generate political debate in the state,” he said.

According to him, the BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu including party chief Annamalai might join Pawan Kalyan in one of the latter’s temple visits. The deputy chief minister will return to Vijayawada on February 15, he added.

