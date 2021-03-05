Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a man to support his son financially not only till he turned 18 but till the time he completed his first degree course while observing that graduation was now considered “basic education”.
The bench comprising justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered the man to pay for his son’s education till March 31, 2027, to ensure he has the necessary financial support to complete his graduation.
“Paying only till he turns 18 will not be sufficient in present times when the first basic degree comes only after one completes his college. You (the man) should pay for his education, at least till he gets his first formal degree from a college,” the bench told the man while modifying an order of the family court.
The family court, in its order dated September 2017, had directed the man to pay ₹20,000 per month towards the maintenance of his son from his first marriage till he turned 18. The couple was married in 1999, the boy was born in March 2004.
Also Read | ‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women
The man, an employee in Karnataka government’s health department, separated from his first wife after their divorce in June 2005, following which the family court in Karnataka’s Bagalkot fixed the maintenance for the child at ₹20,000 per month. The man appealed in the high court, which upheld the maintenance order in December 2019.
The man moved the apex court, contending his net take home salary was a little over ₹21,000 and since he had married again and had two children, paying ₹20,000 to his son from the first marriage will leave him with virtually nothing to maintain his new family.
Advocate Chinmay Deshpande, appearing for the man, further pointed out that the couple had separated because the woman was in an adulterous relationship. But the bench was quick to shoot down this submission: “You cannot punish the child for this. What does the child have to do all this? And when you married again, you must have known you already have a child that you need to support.”
Representing the child and his mother, advocate Gaurav Agrawal said that it would be more appropriate if the father were directed to pay a lesser sum every month, but not only till the son turned 18; instead, till he completed his graduation.
The bench called this suggestion “fair”, noting such an order would ensure the necessary financial support for the son to enable him complete his first degree course. It, therefore, reduced the monthly maintenance for the child to ₹10,000 every month, starting March 1, 2021, while further directing the father to enhance the monthly allowance by ₹1,000 at the start of every subsequent financial year.
The court ordered that this amount shall be paid for a period of six years or until the child completed his degree course. It also held that ₹6.64 lakh, which has already been paid by the father, shall be treated as full and final settlement of allowance till date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indian-Americans taking over US,' says President Joe Biden in NASA meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally over 11.17 million after 16,838 fresh cases
Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram
- A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials stated that at least 19 Myanmarese policemen have crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gujarat leg of bullet train may open before Maharashtra first if...': Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge
- Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors
- The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox