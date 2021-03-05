IND USA
Representational image.
india news

Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC

The bench ordered the man to pay for his son’s education till March 31, 2027, to ensure he has the necessary financial support to complete his graduation
By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a man to support his son financially not only till he turned 18 but till the time he completed his first degree course while observing that graduation was now considered “basic education”.

The bench comprising justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah ordered the man to pay for his son’s education till March 31, 2027, to ensure he has the necessary financial support to complete his graduation.

“Paying only till he turns 18 will not be sufficient in present times when the first basic degree comes only after one completes his college. You (the man) should pay for his education, at least till he gets his first formal degree from a college,” the bench told the man while modifying an order of the family court.

The family court, in its order dated September 2017, had directed the man to pay 20,000 per month towards the maintenance of his son from his first marriage till he turned 18. The couple was married in 1999, the boy was born in March 2004.

Also Read | ‘Can’t mandate perverse equality’: SC on plea over commission for women

The man, an employee in Karnataka government’s health department, separated from his first wife after their divorce in June 2005, following which the family court in Karnataka’s Bagalkot fixed the maintenance for the child at 20,000 per month. The man appealed in the high court, which upheld the maintenance order in December 2019.

The man moved the apex court, contending his net take home salary was a little over 21,000 and since he had married again and had two children, paying 20,000 to his son from the first marriage will leave him with virtually nothing to maintain his new family.

Advocate Chinmay Deshpande, appearing for the man, further pointed out that the couple had separated because the woman was in an adulterous relationship. But the bench was quick to shoot down this submission: “You cannot punish the child for this. What does the child have to do all this? And when you married again, you must have known you already have a child that you need to support.”

Representing the child and his mother, advocate Gaurav Agrawal said that it would be more appropriate if the father were directed to pay a lesser sum every month, but not only till the son turned 18; instead, till he completed his graduation.

The bench called this suggestion “fair”, noting such an order would ensure the necessary financial support for the son to enable him complete his first degree course. It, therefore, reduced the monthly maintenance for the child to 10,000 every month, starting March 1, 2021, while further directing the father to enhance the monthly allowance by 1,000 at the start of every subsequent financial year.

The court ordered that this amount shall be paid for a period of six years or until the child completed his degree course. It also held that 6.64 lakh, which has already been paid by the father, shall be treated as full and final settlement of allowance till date.

BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarna tweeted this slamming Congress for using Taiwan photos.
india news

'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:08 AM IST
This is an insult of Assam and tea garden workers, the minister said. The Congress reportedly dismissed the claims. The said Facebook posts have been deleted.
IMD scientists have also forecast the continuation of a spike in temperature in the coming days.(Rahul Raut/HT photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to media after the 11th round of meeting with the representatives of the agitating farmers' unions at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Despite many failed rounds of talk between the two sides, the minister has on several occasions repeated his offer of talking to the protesting farmers to end the impasse.
The government has now started the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme.(REUTERS)
india news

Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:37 AM IST
In the mail, the non-executive director of Reliance Industries said cherishing the health and happiness of our family is what it means to be part of a family--the Reliance family.
Representational image. (HT Photo)
india news

Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 6
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
india news

'Indian-Americans taking over US,' says President Joe Biden in NASA meet

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:59 AM IST
In less than 50 days of his presidency, Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speech writer to the NASA, to almost every wing of the government.
A healthcare worker fills the syringe while vaccinating in Delhi hospital.
india news

LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally over 11.17 million after 16,838 fresh cases

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Calls for an independent investigation into the origin of Covid-19 grew as a group of scientists called for a probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
The district bordering Myanmar has been under instruction to report crossing over of Myanmarese nationals.(AP file photo for representation purposee)
india news

Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials stated that at least 19 Myanmarese policemen have crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts
The shop was closed owing to a dip in the business during lockdown, it has been claimed.
india news

Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:25 AM IST
As Mumbai's only Karachi Bakery shuts shop, MNS leader Haji Saif Shaikh said credit goes to party's November legal notice to the bakery for using Karachi in the name.
The distance between Ahmedabad and Mumbai will be covered in two hours once the bullet train starts.
india news

'Gujarat leg of bullet train may open before Maharashtra first if...': Official

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:10 AM IST
NHSRCL MD Achal Khare also said at a virtual press meet that the deadline of 2023 for completing the project was not feasible, and civil works on Gujarat side were expected to be completed by 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the Make in India centre, in Mumbai. (Picture courtesy: PIB)
india news

PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:04 AM IST
"This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. PM Modi had visited Stockholm in April, 2018 for the First India Nordic Summit. While, Sweden PM had visited India in February, 2016 for the special Make in India week," the MEA said.
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:58 AM IST
A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna asked Uttar Pradesh police to provide both the original documents to the Delhi Police on March 5 and said that the document shall be retained in safe custody.
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana confirmed that the three people crossed over and entered Serchip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.(AP Photo )
india news

At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
These will be part of a long-awaited overhaul in how India sees and approaches dangers in the digital domain.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:38 AM IST
  • The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
