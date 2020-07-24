e-paper
Home / India News / 'Pay outstanding salaries to health workers within 3 days': AAP challenges MCD

‘Pay outstanding salaries to health workers within 3 days’: AAP challenges MCD

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said the MCD has not been able to pay its doctors, nurses, health workers because “the BJP, involved in corruption, consumes all its money”.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
fILE PHOTO: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha. (PTI)
         

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, health workers in two major hospitals under Bharatiya Janata Party-led MCD have not been paid their salaries since March, Aam Aadmi Party’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

“We all talk about respecting our health workers, the central government blows flowers on through helicopters but the BJP has not been able to pay the salaries of the health workers working in the hospitals under the MCD for the last four months,” Chadha said during a press briefing.

 Also read: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, with MLAs in tow, lands at governor’s house

Chadha said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not been able to pay its doctors, nurses, health workers because “the BJP, involved in corruption, consumes all its money”.

The AAP MLA described the MCD as a “well-oiled corruption machine” and said that stopping the salaries of ‘corona warriors’ amid such trying times is not fair. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party demands the salaries to these health workers be paid within three days.

“If the salaries are not paid to the health workers within three days, then the Aam Aadmi Party will challenge you. We will not allow injustice to the health workers,” he added.

Last week, Chadha reacted to the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan and slammed the political parties for indulging in “dirty politics” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is a sad spectacle to witness that parties are busy playing dirty politics at a time when the pandemic crisis looms overhead,” Chadha had said.

 

Sharpening his attack on the Congress party, Chadha described it as an old political entity which has collapsed completely and is now fighting for its survival.

“The Congress party is currently on a ventilator, fighting for its survival. It cannot save itself. We all have seen, states after states it can be seen selling its votes and MLAs,” Chadha said, citing examples of a similar power tussle in states like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

