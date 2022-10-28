Paytm boss congratulates Elon Musk; Chetan Bhagat hopeful as Parag Agrawal exits

As Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter on Friday, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulated the world's richest person and said he expects that Musk will build Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone. The $44 billion deal was reportedly complete after months of a legal battle between Twitter and Musk which made Parag Agrawal's exit almost inevitable as soon as Musk takes over. Reports said Musk fired Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde, Ned Segal and Sean Edgett.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author Chetan Bhagat took to Twitter and hoped that Twitter becomes more fun. "Now that @Twitter has new owners hope this place becomes more fun again and the domination of negativity spreading troll ganglords ends. Too many good people have left or paused tweeting because of this," Chetan Bhagat wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parag Agrawal, the India-born CEO started trending on Twitter after he lost his Twitter job. Parag Agrawal's association with Twitter goes back to 2011 when he joined the company. as a software engineer. In 2017, Parag was appointed as the chief technology officer. In 2019, he was named as the in-charge of Twitter's Project Bluesky. In November 2021, he became the CEO after Jack Dorsey's resignation.

Twitter on Friday was flooded with memes on Parag Agrawal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Twitter users remembered Parag as one of the best CEOs as he created the "most shareholder value" in the shortest time possible.

Some social media users also pointed out that Parag has not yet changed his Twitter bio which still shows him as the CEO.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from his CEO role, Parag Agrawal hit the headlines when he took paternity leave after the birth of his second child. Parag, however, will leave Twitter with a good deal of $42 million which includes a year's worth of Parag's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards. In 2021, Agrawal's total compensation was $30.4 million, when he was the chief technology officer, according to Twitter's proxy. As the CEO, Agrawal's salary was reported to be $1 million annually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON