PDP workers stage protest in Jammu against fuel price hike
Dozens of PDP leaders and workers staged a protest here on Monday against the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel prices and the proposed property tax on the people in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Police blocked the Dogra chowk here and did not allow the activists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take out a rally, they said.
The protesters, who were carrying party flags and shouting anti-BJP slogans, later dispersed peacefully, officials said.
Earlier, the PDP activists assembled near the Press Club near Dogra chowk and staged a demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for rising prices of essential commodities, especially petrol, diesel and LPG.
"The BJP government is anti-poor and pro-capitalist… It has broken the backbone of the commoners by its anti-people policies and dictatorial attitude," PDP leader Pervez Waffa said.
Prominent party leaders who participated in the protest include Rajinder Manhas, RK Bali, Narinder Singh and Sardar VS Sonu.
"We had planned to take the rally to the Civil Secretariat, the seat of J-K government, but were not allowed and pushed back by the police," he said, criticizing the administration for not allowing even peaceful protest.
Manhas said instead of providing relief to the people who have suffered huge losses due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, the BJP-led government has increased the fuel prices and is also planning to impose property tax on the people in J-K.
"The PDP will not stay silent and will agitate against the anti-people policies of the central and the J-K government," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
- Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' stir: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspended Congress MLAs sit on dharna outside Himachal Pradesh assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerned by loss of lives in Myanmar, India calls for restraint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB coal mining scam: SC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging HC order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: SC may hear Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea this Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar discusses pandemic recovery with New Zealand counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP workers stage protest in Jammu against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox