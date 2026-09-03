'Grateful': Ukraine's Zelensky meets S Jaishankar, hails India's peace push in Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and thanked India for its support to end the “unjust war” that Russia started against Ukraine.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is grateful to India for its desire to end the "unjust war—the war of Russia against Ukraine". (X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Zelensky said that he discussed “important issues” with Jaishankar and also highlighted India's clear position - “peace is needed”.

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“Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war—the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X and shared glimpse from their meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} S Jaishankar is in Kyiv on an official visit. Earlier in the day, the foreign minister said that India is ready to help end the Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Kyiv, Jaishankar said that if needed, India stands ready to mediate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} S Jaishankar is in Kyiv on an official visit. Earlier in the day, the foreign minister said that India is ready to help end the Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Kyiv, Jaishankar said that if needed, India stands ready to mediate. {{/usCountry}}

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India has for long pushed for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and maintain peace in the region.

Also read: EAM Jaishankar says India 'ready to help' end Russia-Ukraine war

In the post, Zelensky also highlighted that even during Jaishankar's visit, Russia launched ‘Shaheds’ drones, which he said were not created without Iran's assistance. However, he added, that the delegation was safe due to Ukraine's combat aviation.

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After India's clear position, the Ukrainian President said he hopes "other strong states in the world will also take a clear position that this war needs to end and a reliable peace is required."

Detailing what the two leaders discussed, Zelensky said that they talked about Black Sea and threat to civilian shipping there.

“We agree that it is absolutely unacceptable to block the supply of food to those regions where it is highly sensitive and people depend on the relevant sea routes. Russian actions aimed at blocking our ports, our grain corridor, and our supplies are indeed injecting major disruption into global relations,” he wrote.

Jaishankar said that the conversation between them “centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict”.

'India ready to help end war'

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While interacting with reporters in Kyiv earlier in the day alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar said, “If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there”.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Ukraine. During this, the ministry of external affairs said he will hold bilateral consultations with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

Deep Dive What was discussed during Zelensky's meeting with Jaishankar regarding the Ukraine war? Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar for India's support in ending the war and discussed important issues, emphasizing the need for peace. How is India positioned to help in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict? India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stated that India is ready to help end the war, offering to mediate and addressing the safety of Indians affected by the conflict. Why did Jaishankar emphasize the importance of dialogue in the Ukraine war? Jaishankar highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and to contribute to the overall efforts to end the war in Ukraine.