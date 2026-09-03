'Grateful': Ukraine's Zelensky meets S Jaishankar, hails India's peace push in Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and thanked India for its support to end the “unjust war” that Russia started against Ukraine.
Zelensky said that he discussed “important issues” with Jaishankar and also highlighted India's clear position - “peace is needed”.
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“Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war—the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X and shared glimpse from their meeting.
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S Jaishankar is in Kyiv on an official visit. Earlier in the day, the foreign minister said that India is ready to help end the Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Kyiv, Jaishankar said that if needed, India stands ready to mediate.
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S Jaishankar is in Kyiv on an official visit. Earlier in the day, the foreign minister said that India is ready to help end the Ukraine war. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Kyiv, Jaishankar said that if needed, India stands ready to mediate.
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India has for long pushed for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and maintain peace in the region.
In the post, Zelensky also highlighted that even during Jaishankar's visit, Russia launched ‘Shaheds’ drones, which he said were not created without Iran's assistance. However, he added, that the delegation was safe due to Ukraine's combat aviation.
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After India's clear position, the Ukrainian President said he hopes "other strong states in the world will also take a clear position that this war needs to end and a reliable peace is required."
Detailing what the two leaders discussed, Zelensky said that they talked about Black Sea and threat to civilian shipping there.
“We agree that it is absolutely unacceptable to block the supply of food to those regions where it is highly sensitive and people depend on the relevant sea routes. Russian actions aimed at blocking our ports, our grain corridor, and our supplies are indeed injecting major disruption into global relations,” he wrote.
Jaishankar said that the conversation between them “centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict”.
'India ready to help end war'
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While interacting with reporters in Kyiv earlier in the day alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar said, “If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there”.
EAM Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Ukraine. During this, the ministry of external affairs said he will hold bilateral consultations with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
Deep Dive
What was discussed during Zelensky's meeting with Jaishankar regarding the Ukraine war?
Ukrainian President Zelensky thanked Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar for India's support in ending the war and discussed important issues, emphasizing the need for peace.
How is India positioned to help in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stated that India is ready to help end the war, offering to mediate and addressing the safety of Indians affected by the conflict.
Why did Jaishankar emphasize the importance of dialogue in the Ukraine war?
Jaishankar highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and to contribute to the overall efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.
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Home/India News/'Grateful': Ukraine's Zelensky meets S Jaishankar, hails India's peace push in Ukraine war
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