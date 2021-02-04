IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir

The United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the agricultural legislation.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST

A day after several global celebrities backed farmers protests against Centre’s agricultural laws, a move condemned by the Indian government and popular sportsmen and actors, the United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the legislation saying it welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attract more private sector investment.

The United States State Department spokesperson said peaceful demonstrations are a “hallmark of thriving democracy.” “We recognize peaceful protests as hallmark of thriving democracy,&Indian SC has stated same. We encourage differences b/w parties be resolved through dialogue. US welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attract more private sector investment,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws protest farmers protest
app
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

CoWIN glitches hit vaccination drive; turn out drops to 36% in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST
The portal is running very slowly and this is seriously hampering the vaccination programme. Around 70- 80% of the target beneficiaries do not receive the messages and so, don’t turn up on time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The authorities have put barricades and tight security in border areas near Delhi in the wake of farmers' protest.(PTI Photo)
The authorities have put barricades and tight security in border areas near Delhi in the wake of farmers' protest.(PTI Photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: Internet curbs lifted in 2 Haryana districts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 AM IST
The Haryana government had initially suspended internet services in 17 districts, but later extended the suspension in some districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the agricultural legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Parts of Delhi to receive light rain today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Bihar: Discoms propose tweaking power tariff for industries

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Under the differential power tariff scheme, industries would get incentives for power consumption during the day and will be charged more than the usual tariff for usage in the evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Delhi HC to hear Future’s plea against status quo on Reliance deal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:43 AM IST
An Amazon spokesperson said the company has not only been committed to an early resolution of the dispute with the FRL but continued to be willing to support it even during the temporary financial challenges posed by Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
File photo of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(Reuters)
india news

Uproar over Thunberg's 'farm protest toolkit': All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
The document in Thunberg's tweet had details about January 26 protests and other street protests. The screenshots of the documents were widely shared on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House.
A view of Parliament House.
india news

Budget session LIVE: Proceedings commence in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: The Centre and Opposition have agreed to allot 15 hours in Rajya Sabha to discuss the farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Light rain, thunderstorm warning for Delhi, other parts of NW India today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hail are likely to be caused by the interaction between a Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
An Indian-origin expert at the University of Birmingham has led an international study which finds that patients’ chances of survival after cancer surgery is strongly linked with the standard of post-operative hospital care.(Unsplash)
india news

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

PTI, Diphu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he also had food from the "same kitchen and no doubt, I too suffered from stomach upset but am fine now".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (ANI)
Representational image. (ANI)
india news

Soldier killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in J&K

By Ravi Krishan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control in Sundarbani sector late Wednesday, said a defence spokesman
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
BKU leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attends Punjabi singer Galav Waraich's performance during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo )
india news

In 10 days from now, Punjab to hold civic polls; farmers' stir big challenge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Several BJP leaders in Punjab accused the SAD and Congress of threatening its representatives, the Congress, however, denied the claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
Farmers protesting against new farm laws near Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) in New Delhi.(Sakib Ali /HT Photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: All key Delhi borders remain closed for vehicular movement

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:18 AM IST
The farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws has entered day 71 and security remained tightened at several border points in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
The Border Security Force (BSF) chief also said that the neighbouring nation is using drones from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Italy.(YouTube/@DroneSeed/Representative Image )
The Border Security Force (BSF) chief also said that the neighbouring nation is using drones from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Italy.(YouTube/@DroneSeed/Representative Image )
india news

Pakistan effectively using drones for smuggling, surveillance: BSF DG

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:43 AM IST
There have been instances of dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics through the drones, particularly in Punjab and Jammu sectors, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana mentioned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed the historic Red Fort last week.(AP File Photo)
A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed the historic Red Fort last week.(AP File Photo)
india news

One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Dharmendra Singh's role in hoisting a religious flag at Red Fort on January 26 is also being ascertained, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP