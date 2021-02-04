‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir
A day after several global celebrities backed farmers protests against Centre’s agricultural laws, a move condemned by the Indian government and popular sportsmen and actors, the United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the legislation saying it welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attract more private sector investment.
The United States State Department spokesperson said peaceful demonstrations are a “hallmark of thriving democracy.” “We recognize peaceful protests as hallmark of thriving democracy,&Indian SC has stated same. We encourage differences b/w parties be resolved through dialogue. US welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attract more private sector investment,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
