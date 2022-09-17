‘Pehle kabootar chodte the…’: PM Modi on cheetah project at logistics policy launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there was a time when people used to release pigeons and now the country released cheetahs into the wild. The PM made the statement while speaking at the launch of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) in Delhi.

“Ek samay tha jab hum pehle kabootar chhodte the, aaj cheetah chhod rahe hai (There was a time when we used to release pigeons, now we release cheetahs),” he said.

Earlier in the day that coincided with Modi’s 72nd birthday, the PM released eight cheetahs brought from Africa’s Namibia in the Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh under a landmark project seven decades after the animal was declared extinct in the country. Of the eight, five cheetahs are female, between two and five years of age, and three are males between 4.5 and 5.5 years of age.

In the evening he launched the National Logistics Policy in Delhi. Speaking about the project, the PM said, “There is a connection with the launch of National Logistics Policy and the release of cheetahs on the same day. We want the deliveries to happen at the speed of a cheetah”.

He said the launch of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) will ease the logistics services for exporters. “ULIP will integrate all the service-related to the transportation sector on one single platform,” he said.

“Experts across the world are saying that India is emerging as a democratic superpower today. They are very impressed with India's extraordinary talent ecosystem. To become a developed India, we need to compete with other developed countries of the world effectively,” he further said.

Earlier in the day, the PM, while addressing a programme of self help groups (SHGs) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, urged the “countrymen” to give a standing ovation and “warmly welcome” to the eight cheetahs. He also called it a ‘historic day' while addressing the citizens on the release of the big cats, PM Modi called it a "historic day".