People between 21-40 worst hit by virus: Ministry data

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:34 IST

The maximum percentage of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, at about 41% in the country, have been reported among people between 21 and 40 years old, while the most deaths have occurred among people above 60, shows the government’s age profile analysis of all the positive cases being reported so far.

The government on Saturday released the data of all the 2,902 Covid-19 positive cases reported till date since January 30.

The age bracket hit the next hardest by infections is between 41 and 60 years at 33% of Covid-19 positive cases. While senior citizens, who are above 60 years, accounted for 17% of Covid-19 positive cases.

However, most of the 68 Covid-19 deaths have been reported among people aged above 60 years because of their co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiac and renal issues, said Luv Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The age group between 0 and 20 years is the least affected, at 9%, of Covid-19 cases in line with a similar pattern seen in studies conducted in China and some other nations worst hit by the pandemic.

Out of the total 2902 cases reported, 1023 cases have been linked to the congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Infections spread across 17 states, including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, J&K, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The technical wing of Union ministry of health and family welfare has prepared 30 training modules so far on various topics such as clinical management, ventilator support, infection prevention and control, and quarantine management to train its frontline healthcare workers.

“As more cases are being reported from certain states, a detailed containment plan has been prepared that talks about measures such as perimeter control, testing scale up etc. to handle the outbreak,” said Agarwal.

As cases have been rising, the government is making additional arrangements to meet the human resource requirement for managing positive patients, including various levels of health professionals, such as doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals and others.

“As many as 9.70 lakh ASHAs, one lakh AYUSH professionals, NCC Cadets, ex-Servicemen, Red Cross/NSS/ NYK volunteers, employees from gram panchayats and urban local body employees, civil society organisations may be involved as required. A Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for reallocation of residents/ PG students and nursing students as part of hospital management has been prepared,” said Agarwal.

Additionally, more than 31,000 doctors, including retired doctors from the government, armed forces medical services, public sector undertakings, and private doctors have voluntarily signed up to join the fight against Covid-19.

Under Lifeline UDAN, air cargo carriers have transported around 119 tons of material across all states, with special focus on the North Eastern regions and hilly areas. “The material includes Covid-19 related reagents, enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, etc.,” said Agarwal.

Close to 22,000 migrant workers are also under quarantine across the country. “Those are being monitored by the states and their food and shelter are other necessities are being taken care of,” said Punya Salila Srivastva, joint secretary, home ministry.