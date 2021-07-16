People brave rains in Tamil Nadu for Covid vaccines, but shortage hits drive

Incessant rains failed to deter people from coming out in large numbers for a vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease in Chennai. The special drive was conducted by the government at all government arts and science colleges on Thursday, according to a report in Tamil daily Dinakaran.

However, the drive was hit by shortage with over 600 people being forced to return without receiving the vaccines. Some people have started travelling to neighbouring districts to get the doses. With the monsoon at its peak, locals have also urged the authorities to provide adequate facilities at these vaccination centres. Tokens could be provided to people who reach the vaccination centers as early as 7am, they said. The shortage of vaccines for those scheduled to receive their second dose is more prevalent in some districts like Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, another Tamil daily, Dinamalar, reported the state has received another consignment of 6,93,210 doses of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines from the central government. The allotment came days after chief minister MK Stalin wrote to the Centre appealing for one crore vaccine doses as compensatory allocation to the state. State health minister Ma Subramanian also met his Union counterpart Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday and made the demand in person.

Later during the day, 91,580 doses of Covaxin arrived from Hyderabad in a flight. The Covishield consignment numbering 6,01,630 doses was sent from Serum Institute in a flight from Pune to Chennai. The vaccine doses were collected by the state health officials and were taken to the state government godown at Teynampet.