People of J&K, Ladakh have shown faith in democracy, says LS speaker

Srinagar: The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have shown faith in democracy and its institutions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in Srinagar on Sunday while alluding to the “high voting percentage” in the recently held local body elections.

The Speaker is on a four-day visit to the region as part of a ‘Parliamentary Outreach Programme for Panchayati Raj Institutions’.

“Democracy at the grassroots level has strengthened in the valley and the entire UT. People of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir have positively participated in the local body elections. The voting percentage was much higher than in past elections,” he said, adding that this showed that people have faith in the democratic process and institutions.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to J&K and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Birla reached Srinagar on Sunday after concluding his three-day outreach exercise in Leh, where he visited Pangong Tso and interacted with panchayat leaders there. He is scheduled to address panchayat leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on August 31