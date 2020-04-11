e-paper
Home / India News / People panic-buy vegetables, breaking social distancing norms in Delhi’s Okhla Mandi

People panic-buy vegetables, breaking social distancing norms in Delhi’s Okhla Mandi

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:00 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
A security guard at the market said that the nationwide lockdown was leading to a low supply of vegetables.
A security guard at the market said that the nationwide lockdown was leading to a low supply of vegetables.(Bharat Bhushan/ HT file photo)
         

In complete violation of the social distancing norms amid the coronavirus lockdown, people at Delhi’s Okhla mandi were seen rushing inside the vegetable market, here on Saturday.

The vendors were seen in large numbers at the entry points and ‘panic-buying’ vegetables and fruits in large quantities.

“We check whether people are wearing masks or not and we also ask them to maintain a certain distance among each other before entering the market,” a security guard at the entry point of the market told ANI.

He also claimed that precautions are taken and norms are adhered to.

With regards to the build-up of a crowd at the market on Saturday, he said that it is because of the lockdown that has been imposed, vegetables have been in short supply.

“It is because of the nationwide lockdown being imposed leading to a low supply of vegetables that people come here to buy vegetables in large numbers fearing that the lockdown may get extended,” he added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in the national capital are 903 with 25 patients have been recovered/discharged and 13 people have died from the deadly virus.

