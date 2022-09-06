'People think back-seaters don't need belt': Nitin Gadkari after Cyrus Mistry's death

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the mindset of the common man needs to change to increase road safety. "People think back-seaters don't need belts. It is the problem. I don't want to make any comments on any accident. But both front-seaters and back-seaters need to wear seat belts," the minister said as he was addressing IAA's Global Summit - Nations As Brands. "Forget the cars of common people, I had travelled in the cars of 4 chief ministers -- don't ask me the names. I was in the front seat and found that there was a clip so that it does not make any sound when there is no belt. I asked the drivers where the belts were and made sure that I wear the seat belt before the car started," Nitin Gadkari said. “Now I have banned the manufacturing and sales of such clips,” the minister said. Cyrus Mistry death: Here’s a list of other high-profile accidents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ministry is taking the help of Bollywood stars, cricketers and media to spread awareness about this, the minister said.

Cyrus Mistry's death: Here's what may have happened | Video

The comment comes as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on Sunday. The police probe revealed that Cyrus Mistry was in the backseat of the car and was not wearing a seat belt. The car was overspeeding before it hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt; car covered 20km in 9 minutes: Police

"The accident of Cyrus Mistry is very unfortunate and a great shock to the country. He was a very good friend of mine. Our problem is that every year in our country we have 5 lakh accidents and 1 lakh 50 thousand deaths. And out of these deaths, 65% belong to the age of 18 to 34," the minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is a very dangerous one. I completed the work when I was a minister in Mumbai," the minister said presenting his new vision to reduce the traffic density. Cyrus Mistry's car met the fatal accident on this Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway.

"This is the only negative point in my ministry where we are expecting a lot of success but are not in a good position. We are the second largest road network in the world. Only 2% is national highways...all metro cities need ring roads. Both population and the number of cars are increasing which is not in our hands," Gadkari said.

On mandatory 6 airbags

The ministry is working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars, Gadkari said. "The same manufacturers put 6 airbags when they export those cars. Then why do you put only 4 airbags in Indian cars? Don't our lives have any values? An airbag costs only ₹900 and when the number increases, the cost will only come down," the minister said.

'4 people on a scooter'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the mindset of people regarding road safety, Nitin Gadkari said when he was in university, he too rode on a scooter with three other people. "I don't feel good as I say this. But I was a leader in the university and we used to ride 4 people on a scooter. The last person was asked to keep his hands on the number plate," Nitin Gadkari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON