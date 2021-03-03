People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked Delhi voters and said the party's victory in the civic polls and BJP's failure to even win one seat proves how upset people are with the party.

"It (Victory) shows that people are happy with AAP's work. In 2015, we won 67 out of 70 seats, in 2020 we won 62 out of 70 seats and now in MCD by-polls, by giving us 4 out of 5 seats, people want us to continue. BJP's zero seat shows they are upset with them," Kejriwal said.

The AAP on Wednesday won four out of five civic wards in Delhi bypoll, the Congress won one while the BJP drew blank.

The AAP lost to the Congress in Chauhan Bangar ward, where Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP's Mohammad Ishraq Khan with a margin of over 10,642 votes.

Slamming the work of the BJP-led municipalities, Kejriwal said that the corruption in MCD increased so much so as it started to be known as the "Most Corrupt Department''. The BJP's 15 years of work in the MCD was so dissatisfactory that the people gave zero seats to the party, he added.

The party in the national capital polled the highest 46.10 per cent votes in the bypolls, followed by the BJP at 27.29 per cent and the Congress at 21.84 per cent, according to the State Election Commission.

Earlier today, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia taking to Twitter had also congratulated the party workers for the win and reiterated Kejriwal's words as he said that the people are fed up with the BJP and want honest work being done by the AAP.

Over 50 per cent of votes were cast in the civic wards bypolls held on February 28.

(With agency inputs)