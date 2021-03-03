People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked Delhi voters and said the party's victory in the civic polls and BJP's failure to even win one seat proves how upset people are with the party.
"It (Victory) shows that people are happy with AAP's work. In 2015, we won 67 out of 70 seats, in 2020 we won 62 out of 70 seats and now in MCD by-polls, by giving us 4 out of 5 seats, people want us to continue. BJP's zero seat shows they are upset with them," Kejriwal said.
The AAP on Wednesday won four out of five civic wards in Delhi bypoll, the Congress won one while the BJP drew blank.
The AAP lost to the Congress in Chauhan Bangar ward, where Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP's Mohammad Ishraq Khan with a margin of over 10,642 votes.
Slamming the work of the BJP-led municipalities, Kejriwal said that the corruption in MCD increased so much so as it started to be known as the "Most Corrupt Department''. The BJP's 15 years of work in the MCD was so dissatisfactory that the people gave zero seats to the party, he added.
The party in the national capital polled the highest 46.10 per cent votes in the bypolls, followed by the BJP at 27.29 per cent and the Congress at 21.84 per cent, according to the State Election Commission.
Earlier today, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia taking to Twitter had also congratulated the party workers for the win and reiterated Kejriwal's words as he said that the people are fed up with the BJP and want honest work being done by the AAP.
Over 50 per cent of votes were cast in the civic wards bypolls held on February 28.
(With agency inputs)
'Another Vyapam': Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
- A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
- Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi's RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose
- The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
