Perfume IED recovered, LeT terrorist held as police crack blast cases in Jammu

A government school teacher-turned-terrorist was arrested for allegedly carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. Arif, a resident of Reasi district, was arrested following the investigation into the recent twin blast in Jammu's Narwal that left nine people injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers, according to police.

He has accepted his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people last year, an IED explosion in Jammu's Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21, they said.

“Two bombs were planted on January 20. Two blasts occurred on January 21 at a gap of 20 minutes to kill as many people as possible. Nine people were injured after the first IED blast. Police have arrested one terrorist Arif, who was in contact with Pakistan handlers for three years,”

Jammu police also recovered a perfume IED from Arif during the investigation. The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said this was the first time that such type of a bomb was recovered in the Union Territory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED," Singh said.

The senior police officer said the accused, working under the influence of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist named Qasim, received three IEDs in December end, two of which he used two IEDs in the Narwal area.

“Pakistan is infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people across the world. Jammu and Kashmir is on target for some time. They (Pakistan) want to create a communal divide among the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail