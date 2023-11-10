Periyar statue remark a poll plank: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Thursday clarified that he didn’t speak against ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, a day after his comments that the BJP would remove all statues of the leader, who is also known as father of the Dravidian movement, from outside temples and abolish the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department were criticised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

K Annamalai (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the BJP leader said that the removal of Periyar’s atheists slogans from near temples will be the party’s poll plank.

“The BJP did not insult Periyar,” Annamalai told reporters at BJP office in Chennai. The BJP leader said, he instead spoke on behalf of people whose sentiments have been hurt by putting up Periyar’s atheists slogans in front of temples. “We have put forth an argument on behalf of the people that it should not be outside of temples” Annamalai said. “Periyar’s statue will be confined to where it should be - in the public domain with due respect - and not in front of temples. Why hurt the sentiments of people who believe in going to temples.”

On November 7, Annamalai at a rally in Srirangam had said that the party’s first job when they come to power in Tamil Nadu would be to remove the statues of E V Ramasamy, revered as ‘Periyar,’ from outside temples.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Annamalai added that Periyar had criticised several political parties including that Congress has to be abolished. “If we erect such slogans of Periyar in front of their party offices, will they accept? So why hypocrisy,” asked Annamalai.

The BJP’s position on Periyar is that he has spoken up against social injustice, he added.

Tamil Nadu’s politicians did not react to Annamalai on Thursday. However, HR & CE minister Sekar Babu will reacting to Annamalai’s previous comments had said on Wednesdaty,“The sun which rises in the East may even rise in the West but the BJP can never come to power in Tamil Nadu.”

“The people of Tamil Nadu will never give an opportunity to govern for a person like Annamalai…Because the DMK is welcoming to those who follow Hinduism and atheism, they (BJP) are unable to do anything.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AIADMK which quit its four-year alliance with the BJP in September had solely blamed Annamalai for the split and on Wednesday reiterated that criticised Dravidian icons will only backfire on the BJP. “Tamil Nadu will never accept this,” said AIADMK’s former minister D Jayakumar. “It is only courteous to show respect to late leaders. The remarks are cringe worthy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON