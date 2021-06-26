Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel costlier by 35 paise each, 14th hike in fuel rates this month
india news

Petrol, diesel costlier by 35 paise each, 14th hike in fuel rates this month

Fuel prices today: With today's rise, petrol and diesel rates have crossed ₹100 per litre in more state capitals, days after the fuel prices crossed the ₹100-mark in Mumbai, along with several other cities.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:51 AM IST
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India. (File Photo / Representational Image)

Petrol and diesel prices in India continue to reach record highs as the fuel rates were jacked up again by 35 paise each in national capital Delhi on Saturday, the 14th hike this month. With today's rise, petrol and diesel rates have crossed 100 per litre in more state capitals, days after the fuel prices crossed the 100-mark in Mumbai, Bhopal, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, along with several other cities.

According to a notification posted by state-owned oil retailers on Saturday, petrol is currently selling at 98.11 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs 88.65 per litre. On the other hand, petrol reached a record high of 104.22 per litre in Mumbai, and diesel hit 96.16 per litre.

Patna, where it was reported that a single hike will take the fuel prices past the 100 per litre mark has finally crossed it. After today's revision, petrol is selling at 100.14 per litre in Patna, while the Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has also breached the 100-mark when it comes to petrol. The fuel is selling for 100.09 per litre in the capital of Kerala.

Cities, where the petrol prices had already breached the 100-mark, include Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. According to reports, after today's revision petrol prices have crossed the 100 per litre mark in as many as 11 states and union territories. These are -- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Diesel prices, on the other hand, have remained below the 100 per litre mark in most cities so far. The diesel rates had only breached the 100-mark in cities such as Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan earlier this month. Now they're the past the same in a few regions in Odisha.

