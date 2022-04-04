Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise, netting 8.40 per litre in two weeks

Petrol and diesel prices today April 4, 2022: Fuel prices were hiked on Monday by 40 paise a litre, taking the overall increase in the last two weeks to ₹8.40. This was the 12th increase in petrol and diesel prices by the state-owned fuel retailers in two weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at ₹103.81 per litre as against ₹103.41 previously, and diesel rates have gone up from ₹94.67 per litre to ₹95.07.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxation.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices are ₹118.83 and ₹103.07, respectively.

Opposition parties have been targeting the central government over the continued rise in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Under its 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises, Congress is organising rallies and marches across the country.

On Sunday, Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) blasted the Centre over an "exponential" increase in fuel prices and accused it of "looting" the public.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, "By constantly increasing the prices of petrol and diesel just after the assembly elections in five states, the Modi government is looting the general public."

"The common people of the country are already facing the brunt of inflation. Crores of people are not able to afford basic amenities. But it is very unfortunate that instead of providing relief to the public in such times, the central government is increasing the troubles of the common people by increasing the prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and other essential items," the senior AAP leader said in a party statement.