Petty criminal held guilty of raping, murdering Irish tourist in Goa in 2017

A local court on Friday held a 34-year-old petty criminal guilty of raping and murdering an Irish tourist at Palolem in Goa in March 2017. Sessions judge Kshama Joshi convicted Vikat Bhagat under Indian Penal Code's sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and for destruction of evidence. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The mother and sisters of the Irish tourist broke down and hugged each other as the conviction was pronounced. They thanked Investigating officers for probing the case.

The 28-year-old Irish woman was last seen with Bhagat on March 13, 2017, on the eve of Holi at Palolem, a coastal village. She was found unclothed at an isolated location a day later. The Irish woman was with an Australian friend in Palolem to celebrate Holi.

The tourist’s family thanked the embassies, prosecutors and investigating officers involved in the fight for justice. “They have treated her like their daughter and have tirelessly fought for her. We are so thankful that their hard work has paid off,” the family said in a statement. “We have lost eight years of our life and we are so grateful that we can now start grieving her immeasurable loss.”

The statement said she made the most of her 28 years and lived every day to the fullest. “She was so kind and always so happy. She didn’t deserve what he [Bhagat] put her through. We are so grateful to be here for the verdict...” The family said the 28-year-old loved Goa.

A post-mortem concluded that she died of brain haemorrhage and constriction of the neck and that she was raped before being murdered. The 28-year-old was on her third trip to India and had befriended Bhagat the year before. Bhagat was arrested hours after her body was found. Bhagat pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Video footage and eyewitness testimony from a resort in Palolem showed the tourist was with Bhagat along with a few other young men. Police ruled out the possibility of multiple assailants. The trial in the case began in July 2017. It was delayed including due to the Covid pandemic.

Bhagat approached the trial court for bail in 2021, saying he had spent six and a half years in prison. He cited the delayed trial and said it was nowhere close to conclusion. The bail plea petition was rejected. In 2023, the high court also rejected it with direction to the trial court to expedite the hearings. It said Bhagat was also responsible for the delay in the trial.

The high court said there were 14 reports of alleged misconduct against Bhagat during his incarceration. Bhagat was accused of threatening and filing false complaints against jail officials.

The high court asked the trial court to complete the trial by July 17, 2024. The deadline was later extended by three months and further until February 17. In April 2023, British and Irish diplomats met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and officials of the prosecution department to seek a speedy trial.

Bhagat confessed to murder but denied rape. Police said Bhagat murdered the tourist to destroy evidence. The rape and murder was among a series of crimes against foreigners in Goa.