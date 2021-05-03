Pfizer donates $70 mn medical supplies to India, seeks quick vaccine approval

US pharma giant Pfizer has donated medical supplies worth $70 million, including drugs to treat Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), to India, the company said in a statement on Monday, adding it was in talks with the Indian government to expedite its Covid-19 vaccine approval in India.

The supplies of items that are a part of India’s Covid-19 treatment protocol are being made from Pfizer’s distribution centres across US, Europe, and Asia.

“These medicines, valued at more than $70 million, will be made available immediately, and we will work closely with the government and our NGO partners to get them to where they are needed most. This effort, in combination with Pfizer foundation funding that supports humanitarian organisations providing essential and life-saving equipment to India, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and consumables, is our most comprehensive humanitarian relief response ever,” said Albert Bourla , chairman and chief executive officer, Pfizer, in a statement meant for its India colleagues.

He also said that the company was aware of the role of vaccines in controlling the pandemic. “Pfizer is aware that access to vaccines is critical to ending this pandemic. Unfortunately, our vaccine is not registered in India although our application was submitted months ago. We are currently discussing with the Indian government an expedited approval pathway to make our Pfizer-BioNTECH vaccine available for use in the country,” Bourla added.

He said the effort was being made because they were deeply concerned by the critical Covid-19 situation in India, and intended to partner in India’s fight against the disease. It was an attempt to mobilise the largest humanitarian relief effort in Pfizer’s history.

“…Pfizer colleagues at distribution centres in the US, Europe, and Asia are hard at work rushing shipments of Pfizer medicines that the government of India has identified as part of its covid-19 treatment protocol. We are donating these medicines to help make sure that every Covid-19 patient in every public hospital across the country can have access to the Pfizer medicines they need free of charge. This includes steroid medications to reduce inflammation, anticoagulants to help prevent blood clotting, and antibiotics that treat secondary bacterial infections,” said Bourla.

He also said that this effort had the potential to impact the lives of hundreds and thousands of patients across India over the next 90 days.