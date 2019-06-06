Phone battery explodes during charging, kills 12-year-old in MP

A 12-year-old boy was killed when a mobile phone battery exploded at his home in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday.

Badnawar police station in-charge inspector CB Singh said the incident took place in Majre Barlipara village in the district. Dhar, a tribal district, is some 260km west of state capital Bhopal.

Lakhan Singar was charging the battery of a mobile phone with the help of what is locally known as a ‘kekra’ charger, where the battery is removed from the device and charged directly, when it burst. The boy collapsed on the spot after the explosion.

The explosion was so severe that it badly disfigured the boy’s face, arms and body. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Inspector Singh said the room where the explosion took place has been sealed and investigations are going on.

