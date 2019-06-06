Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 05, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Phone battery explodes during charging, kills 12-year-old in MP

The explosion was so severe that it badly disfigured the boy’s face, arms and body. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:38 IST
Chotu Shastri
Chotu Shastri
Hindustan Times, Dhar/Bhopal
Phone battery explosion,kekra charger,Dhar district
A 12-year-old boy was killed when a mobile phone battery exploded at his home in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district.(HT File Photo/Representative Image )

A 12-year-old boy was killed when a mobile phone battery exploded at his home in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday.

Badnawar police station in-charge inspector CB Singh said the incident took place in Majre Barlipara village in the district. Dhar, a tribal district, is some 260km west of state capital Bhopal.

Lakhan Singar was charging the battery of a mobile phone with the help of what is locally known as a ‘kekra’ charger, where the battery is removed from the device and charged directly, when it burst. The boy collapsed on the spot after the explosion.

The explosion was so severe that it badly disfigured the boy’s face, arms and body. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Inspector Singh said the room where the explosion took place has been sealed and investigations are going on.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 15:38 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics