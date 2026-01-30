Photo of Karnataka school children washing plates near drain sparks inquiry

Inquiries were ordered on Thursday after a photograph purportedly showing students at a government higher primary school in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district rinsing their lunch plates beside an open drain was widely circulated on social media, officials said. The incident at the school in Alabal village in Jamkhandi taluk came to wider attention on Wednesday after the image was posted on Facebook.

Parents and local community members alleged that the situation reflected the absence of adequate drinking water and handwashing facilities on the campus. Public health concerns have also been raised, with fears that exposure to sewage water could put students at risk of illness.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights took note of the reports. Shashidhar S Kosambe, chairperson of the commission, said a suo motu complaint had been registered on Thursday against the school’s headmaster. “The commission is acting on a viral report and videos showing students washing plates in sewage water after lunch,” Kosambe said.

He added that district authorities had been directed to inspect the school and submit a report. “I have asked the district administration to inspect the school, take action against negligent Headmaster, teachers and SDMC members, and submit a report. The deputy director, school education department, and field education officers have been instructed to personally visit the school and take action. The district child protection officers are also involved in the inquiry,” he said.

Ajit Mannikeri, deputy director of public instruction, said he had visited the school and initiated action. “I have visited the school today and a show-cause notice has been issued to Headmaster Nanda Bhimaji Kulkarni and SDMC members of Government Higher Primary School, Albal for inadequate facilities, including students washing plates in contaminated water and lack of clean drinking water,” he said.

“The officials must submit a written explanation within 3 days, or face disciplinary action,” Mannikeri added.

HT reached out to the headmaster of the school but did not get a response.