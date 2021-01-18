Physical hearing on alternate basis resumes in Delhi district courts
All district courts of Delhi on Monday resumed physical hearing on an alternate day basis.
The courts will continue taking up the matters through 'video conferencing' on non-physical days.
Many lawyers practicing in district courts welcomed the decision and said that it will heal the lawyers of trial court who had suffered financially due to limited hearing in the courts.
Bharat Lal Shivhare, a counsel, said that the decision to resume partial physical hearing will help those lawyers, who were suffering financially.
Another young lawyer Mehul Prasad, who is practicing in lower courts, expressed happiness about the resumption of physical hearing and said that many lawyers are not technology-friendly and were unable to argue in virtual hearings.
"This decision will help those lawyers to take up the matter physically and earn money for their livelihood," he stated.
An advocate Suresh Prasad even demanded to resume physical hearing completely.
In an official statement on Thursday, Delhi High Court said, "In continuation of this Court's earlier Office Orders, the Full Court, in view of the decline in the intensity of spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the NCT of Delhi, has been pleased to order that the Principal District & Sessions Judges and Principal Judge, Family Court (HQs) shall prepare a roster of all the subordinate courts of their respective Districts in such a manner that such courts sit physically on an alternate day basis and continue to take up the matters through video conferencing' on non-physical days. Such Roster should be made effective from January 18."
In another statement on Thursday, the Delhi High Court said that 11 benches of the court will hold physical court while the rest will take matters via video-conferencing in view of the decline in the intensity of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.
The subordinate Courts have also been permitted to record evidence (except in those cases where the accused is in custody) while scrupulously adhering to the norms of social distancing when holding Courts physically.
It has also ordered that adequate arrangement should be made by all the Principal District and Sessions Judges, in coordination with Director General (Prison) and concerned Incharge (Lockup), for production of Under Trial Prisoners before the physical courts from February 1.
Full Court has also ordered that 11 benches of Delhi High Court including two Division Benches, three Single-benches of Civil Side, three Single-benches of Criminal Side and three Original Jurisdiction of Civil shall hold physical Courts with effective from January 18, while the remaining benches will continue to take up the matters through video conferencing as per the roster to be notified on the website of the court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
- The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls
- The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight
- The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio
- In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs
- Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav makers say sorry after a torrent of criticism over web series
- The controversy around 'Tandav' has triggered demands that the government quickly enact a law to regulate content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19
- On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan
- The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon
- Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox