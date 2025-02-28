‘Physically tired, mentally retired’: Prashant Kishor’s swipe at Nitish Kumar ahead of Bihar elections

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday predicted that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) would fail to secure even a single seat in the upcoming elections, saying that veteran leader is "physically tired and mentally retired." Prashant Kishor criticised Nitish Kumar’s ability to retain power despite shifting political alliances

The remark comes in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Bihar assembly elections set for later this year. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party is also likely to contest for the first time in these polls.

Kishor, banking on Jan Suraaj Party to make a significant impact in the polls, also announced plans for a rally in April, claiming it would "break all records in terms of turnout," news agency PTI reported.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he criticised Nitish Kumar’s ability to retain power despite shifting political alliances, saying, “Nitish Kumar has managed to hold on to the seat of power while switching alliances. This enables him to be the CM even if the JD(U) has a small number of seats.”

Kishor targets Nitish over repeated political realignments

Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP in 2013, only to return four years later after briefly aligning with the RJD from 2015 to 2017. In 2022, he once again switched sides to join the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan but returned to the NDA last year.

Kishor, criticising Nitish’s frequent political shifts, urged voters to put an end to the cycle. “To break this cycle, and to ensure that the arrow (JD(U)'s poll symbol) does not float with the lotus (BJP) nor burn bright with the lantern (RJD), I appeal to the people that they vote in a manner that the JD(U) does not win even one seat. Only then would we get rid of the chief minister who is physically tired and mentally retired," he said.

The former JD(U) national vice president also accused the BJP of “enjoying power while using Nitish Kumar as a mask” and alleged that Wednesday’s cabinet expansion, just six months before the elections, was driven by the intention of “loot of public money and assuaging some estranged castes.”

Claiming that people were disillusioned with both the NDA and the RJD-led opposition, which he blamed for the “jungle raj”, Kishor announced plans to hold a “Badlo Bihar rally” on April 11.

“We have written to the district administration in Patna, asking for permission to hold the rally on April 11. I wager that the turnout will break all records. Though we also foresee the possibility of the jittery in the ruling dispensation trying to pave hurdles by denying permission,” he said.

When asked about the chief minister’s son Nishant, who has been insisting that his father is "100 per cent" fit and deserves another term, Kishor dismissed the speculation about his political entry.

He instead challenged Nitish Kumar’s mental sharpness, saying, “I do not want to say much about Nishant since he is not in public life. But I challenge his father to spell out the names of ministers in the state cabinet without looking at a piece of paper. If Nitish Kumar thus demonstrates his mental soundness, I would give up politics and start working for him.”

Kishor also criticised the worsening law and order situation in Bihar, attributing it to Nitish Kumar’s alleged mental instability. “When the CM himself is not mentally stable, it is natural for law and order to deteriorate,” he asserted.

