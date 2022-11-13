PIB factchecks Rahul Gandhi's tweet on ‘railway privatisation’, says ‘false claim'

The Press Information Bureau on Sunday said claims on railway privatisation are completely false. Sharing the screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's tweet from yesterday, the Twitter handle of the PIB Fact Check said the tweet claimed that 151 trains of the Indian Railways have become privatised. "This is false and absolutely baseless. The Railways has not privatised any of its property," it said.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a video from his ongoing in a tweet and wrote: "Railways connect India -- providing services to 2.5 crore passengers daily and employment to 12 lakh people. Pradhanmantri ji, railway is the property of the country. Do not privatise it. Strengthen it. Don't sell it."

In the accompanying video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen in Telangana-- on his Bharat Jodo Yatra interacting with people. Some of them were members of railways union who came to meet Rahul Gandhi to submit a memorandum against ‘railway provatisation’.

"Which part of Indian Railways are they privatising?" Rahul Gandhi asked as he was walking. 'Railway stations, railway workshops, railway medical hospitals and railway establishments are going to be privatised," Bharani Bhanu Prasad, a member of South Central Railway Employees' Sangh told.

"When are they planning to do this? Are they already doing this slowly?" Rahul Gandhi asked. The members said, "Yes Sir."

"Who are they giving it to? Big companies or small companies?" Rahul Gandhi asked. "Big companies, sir," the employees said together as seen in the video. "Private trains are already being used in India," they said.

"151 trains have been privatised," one of the employees said.

The video then showed a newspaper headline from 2019.

In the video, the railway union members also said that they met Rahul Gandhi and explained to him the 'privatisation' of the railways. "In the history of the 170 years of the Indian Railways, we have never seen or heard of privatisation before. We are opposing the privatisation," one of the members said.

