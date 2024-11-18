Pickleball: How a fledgling sport is scaling heights

The iconic Cricket Club of India in Mumbai, and its hallowed tennis courts where legends have set foot and celebrated Davis Cup tales scripted, was transformed. The handful of bright blue tennis courts had been dissected into mini courts that ran into double digits, flocked with a swamp of people with paddles in hand instead of racquets. This was a place that gave Aryna Sabalenka, the top-ranked women’s singles tennis professional, one of her earliest moments of glory as a WTA champion seven years ago.

Armaan Bhatia, Indian Pickleball player plays a shot during PWR DUPR 2024 at RK Khanna Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 27. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)