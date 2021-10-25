‘Facing threat to life’: PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent evacuation of over 270 minorities from Afghanistan

A public interest litigation (PIL) over evacuation of more than 200 Indian nationals and Afghans belonging to minority communities has been moved in the Delhi high court, news agency ANI reported on Monday. The PIL said these individuals were stranded in Afghanistan that was recaptured by the Taliban in August and faced threats to their properties and life almost regularly from the Islamist militant group.

The plea has been filed by a former spokesperson of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGPC), Parminder Pal Singh, through advocate Gurinder Pal Singh. Parminder has urged the government to make arrangements for urgent evacuation of the 227 stranded Indians and Afghans hailing from Hindu and Sikh communities via chartered and special flights or any other mode from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

The PIL has also urged the government to issue electronic/e-visas to the stranded persons, and consult with international agencies to ensure their safe return to India.

Alleging that the Indian government has so far not provided any assistance to the stranded individuals, the PIL said the minorities were spending every minute in a state of supreme fear and anxiety in the war-torn country.

“The long ordeal and waiting for grant of e-visa and lack of evacuation flights have taken a toll on both mental and physical well-being of these stranded persons,” the petitioner was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development came a day after multiple humanitarian NGOs wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the External Affairs Ministry (MEA), seeking evacuation of around 100 Indians, including their spouses and children, and over 200 Hindu-Sikh Afghans.

In the letter, it was mentioned that those wanting to be flown out of Afghanistan are also awaiting issuance of e-visa as the previously issued ones were cancelled by the Indian government.

In August, when the US and other foreign-led forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan, India had announced cancellation of all previously issued visas and said Afghans can enter India only via e-visas.