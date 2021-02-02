IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PIL in Delhi HC to include judges, judicial staff in first phase of Covid-19 vaccination
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

PIL in Delhi HC to include judges, judicial staff in first phase of Covid-19 vaccination

  • Petitioner Amrender Singh, a practising lawyer, said the rule of law depends on the functioning of courts and litigants are suffering delays in delivery of justice in absence of normal functioning of courts.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:07 PM IST

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking inclusion of judges, judicial staff, advocates and members of the legal fraternity in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination.

The petition seeks directions to Centre and Delhi Government to arrange and facilitate required infrastructure within two months in all court premises for Covid-19 vaccination.

Petitioner Amrender Singh, a practising lawyer, said the rule of law depends on the functioning of courts and litigants are suffering delays in delivery of justice in absence of normal functioning of courts. The plea said several advocates amongst the legal fraternity had faced unprecedented times due to Covid-19 pandemic and were still dealing with the repercussions.

It said the government "failed to include" the legal fraternity in its first vaccination drive "without having regard to the life, health and wellbeing of judges, practising advocates and other staff of the legal fraternity".

It added that due to pandemic, the courts have not functioned to their full capacity and restricted audience, absence of examination of witnesses, limited hearing of cases, malfunctioning of software programmes and delays in the hearing were leading to a crisis not only for the litigants and lawyers but to many who draw their sustenance from the courts such as small canteen workers, couriers, photostat shops and stationers.

Many are being driven to penury, the plea said.

It sought directions to extend the present vaccination programme to the legal fraternity to usher in normalcy in the working of the judicial system.

"This will restore the faith of the people in the judiciary. Opening court halls and hearings in physical form are of seminal importance. It would be in the larger interests not only of the litigating public but also in the history of the administration. It will assuage a system that has been fractured by the pandemic," the plea said.

It said the Supreme Court Bar Association had on January 18 requested the Union Law Minister to extend vaccination to judges, members of the staff and lawyers who work in the judicial system as frontline workers, "but no action has been taken to date to include the legal fraternity in present vaccination drive".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid vaccination plan covid-19 vaccine protocol delhi high court public interest litigation
app
Close
Image for representation.(PTI file photo)
Image for representation.(PTI file photo)
india news

Hyderabad Metro runs special train for 21 km to transport harvested heart

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • It was for the first time when such a special train was run to transport a heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Adityanath seeks proposal on using drones to transport medicines to remote areas

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • Adityanath said his government was committed to improving the situation even in far flung areas of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
india news

PIL in Delhi HC to include judges, judicial staff in first phase of vaccination

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Petitioner Amrender Singh, a practising lawyer, said the rule of law depends on the functioning of courts and litigants are suffering delays in delivery of justice in absence of normal functioning of courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union ministers and members in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Union ministers and members in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

No intention to bring central anti-conversion law: MHA tells Parliament

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:48 PM IST
The confirmation came as a response to a question in Lok Sabha. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated that the government does not intend to propose a central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jamshedpur Police said Shahid Akhtar (left), Md Wasim and Abdul Rashid would be felicitated for their honesty. (HT PHOTO)
The Jamshedpur Police said Shahid Akhtar (left), Md Wasim and Abdul Rashid would be felicitated for their honesty. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Cash loaders forget 1.5 lakh in ATM in Jamshedpur, teens return it to cops

By Debashish Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • The cash loaders acknowledged that they were in a hurry and had forgotten to load 1.5 lakh into the ATM.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union ministry of home affairs also informed Parliament that the Delhi Police have registered 39 cases against the farmers’ protesting against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi between September to December 2020. (HT Photos)
The Union ministry of home affairs also informed Parliament that the Delhi Police have registered 39 cases against the farmers’ protesting against the three farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi between September to December 2020. (HT Photos)
india news

Left with no option: Govt defends Delhi Police action on farmers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The minister did not specifically respond to another question that asked the Union home ministry for evidence that “terrorists infiltrated the farm agitation”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is a direct link between the number of cases and remdesivir sales," Kedar Upadhye, Cipla's global chief financial officer, told Reuters. He did not provide details on how much he expected demand to fall.(REUTERS)
"There is a direct link between the number of cases and remdesivir sales," Kedar Upadhye, Cipla's global chief financial officer, told Reuters. He did not provide details on how much he expected demand to fall.(REUTERS)
india news

India's demand for Covid-19 drug remdesivir to fall, says Cipla

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Cipla was among the first companies in India to launch a generic version of remdesivir, developed by US-based Gilead Sciences, and as of September had sold more than 300,000 vials across India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at a mahapanchayat in Dausa district of Raasthan(HT PHOTO)
Farmers at a mahapanchayat in Dausa district of Raasthan(HT PHOTO)
india news

Farmers’ meet in Rajasthan’s Dausa calls for Delhi march on Feb 7

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:44 PM IST
  • A committee will take a final call on whether to go to Delhi or join the agitation at Shahjahanpur border in Alwar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC to hear on Wednesday pleas related to tractor rally violence on Republic Day

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The petitions would be taken up for hearing by a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acting on the complaint, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (in picture) sought an explanation from TDP state general secretary M Venkata Raju.(PTI)
Acting on the complaint, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar (in picture) sought an explanation from TDP state general secretary M Venkata Raju.(PTI)
india news

Andhra assembly to summon state election commissioner for breach of privilege

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The privileges committee wants to seek Ramesh Kumar’s explanation on some objectionable comments he had allegedly made against two ministers in the Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Editors Guild of India on Monday had demanded the release of the journalist.(Instagram: @kissansatyagrah)
The Editors Guild of India on Monday had demanded the release of the journalist.(Instagram: @kissansatyagrah)
india news

Farmers' protest: Journalist Punia arrested at Singhu border granted bail

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Punia was arrested on the grounds of misbehaving with the police personnel on duty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for the annual festival of ‘Makaravilakku’, officials said on Monday.(REUTERS)
The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for the annual festival of ‘Makaravilakku’, officials said on Monday.(REUTERS)
india news

Ahead of Kerala assembly election Sabarimala comes under spotlight once more

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • One of the reasons for the drubbing of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the 2019 general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats was the government’s handling of the temple issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telugu Desam Party state unit president Kinjarapu Atchan Naidu.(Twitter/@katchannaidu)
Telugu Desam Party state unit president Kinjarapu Atchan Naidu.(Twitter/@katchannaidu)
india news

TDP Andhra president arrested for allegedly threatening YSRC leader

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • The court remanded the TDP leader to 14-day judicial custody. He was later moved to Srikakulam district jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain(ANI)
Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain(ANI)
india news

After Delhi's 5th serosurvey, health minister Jain says don’t let guard down

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:06 PM IST
“We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks & sanitizing hands regularly,” Jain said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CCS chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000 Cr deal to buy 83 Tejas fighters to strengthen the IAF.(PTI)
CCS chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved 48,000 Cr deal to buy 83 Tejas fighters to strengthen the IAF.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Govt to award 48k cr contract to HAL for 83 Tejas jets

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP