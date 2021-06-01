Pilots’ union asks Air India to include dependents in Covid-19 vaccination drive

In a letter, Air India Airbus’ pilots’ union, the Indian Commercial Pilots Guild (ICPA), on Tuesday, asked the national carrier to vaccinate not just their employees but even dependent family members, HT has learnt.

“Factoring in the government policy, we request the partisans who made vaccination for flying crew possible to extend the privilege of vaccinating the dependent family members of the flying crew. Limiting vaccination against Covid-19 only to employees is not going to help the process,” the letter dated June 1, read.

Air India lost five of its pilots to Covid-19 last month. The airline began vaccinating its pilots on May 15.

“Pilots are being quarantined, testing positive, and succumbing to Covid at an alarming frequency. Even the immediate family members are suffering and succumbing to this deadly virus,” said a pilot.

The pilots in the letter said that they fear infecting their family members on returning home after operating Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights.

“With this backdrop, we need support from the company to keep performing our duties and keep our families safe,” the letter stated.