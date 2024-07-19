 Pitambar Acharya appointed as new advocate general of Odisha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi
Pitambar Acharya appointed as new advocate general of Odisha

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2024 08:17 PM IST

Acharya was Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party’s vice-president and spokesperson. He had unsuccessfully contested against former chief minister Naveen Patnaik from Hinjli assembly constituency in 2019

Bhubaneshwar: Senior advocate of Orissa high court, Pitambar Acharya, on Friday was appointed as the new advocate general (AG) of Odisha.

Senior advocate of Odisha high court Pitambar Acharya (Twitter Photo)
The post was vacant after the previous AG, Ashok Parija, had resigned in the wake of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) losing the assembly election last month.

Acharya was Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party’s vice-president and spokesperson. He had unsuccessfully contested against former chief minister Naveen Patnaik from Hinjli assembly constituency in 2019. Acharya has been in politics since his student days and was the president of the Students’ Union at BJB College in the 1990s.

An LLB graduate from University Law College, Utkal University, Acharya also holds a master’s degree in Political Science.

He has had a long and successful stint as an advocate at the Orissa High Court for over three decades.

News / India News / Pitambar Acharya appointed as new advocate general of Odisha
Live Score
