Pity them for photo-op meeting: PM Modi's message to opposition unity from poll-bound MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections answering a question from a BJP worker in Madhya Pradesh as he said he never saw such agitation among the opposition parties like this time. "You remember what happened in 2014 and 2019? The staunch opponents of BJP were not this much agitated either in 2014 or in 2019. Enemies have now come together. Leaders who used to abuse each other are now prostrating before each other. Don't get angry at them, have pity," PM Modi said. Read | 'Why Pakistan does not have triple talaq': In poll-bound MP, Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code

PM Modi dismissed the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 elections and said they are nervous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This is their compulsion now. It is clear from their nervousness that the public has already made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the 2024 elections," PM Modi said adding that BJP will sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "And this is the reason, all the opposition parties have gone crazy. With a few months left for the election, the opposition parties have now decided to incite the public at any cost to wrest power," PM Modi said.

The attack comes as the main opposition parties on June 23 met in Patna to chart out the future course of action to defeat the BJP in the next year's election. The next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Shimla.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Today a new word has been popularised. the word is guarantee. BJP workers should tell people what guarantee this is. There was a photo-op meeting recently. If you see those photos, you will find that everyone together is guarantee of at least ₹20 lakh crore corruption," PM Modi said.

Citing the alleged scams of the RJD, Trinamool Congress, NCP, PM Modi said these parties only have the guarantee of corruption. “Public will have to decide whether they will accept this guarantee or my guarantee that every corrupt will be taken to task,” PM Modi said. The common minimum programme of these parties is to save from the action against corruption, PM Modi said adding that BJP workers will have to spread this message to the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.