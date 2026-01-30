Piyush Goyal says India in talks with Chile, Canada and US for trade deal; hails ‘mother of all deals’ with EU

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India is in “advanced stages of discussion” in Chile and in talks with Canada and the US to forge a trade deal. This comes days after India concluded the trade negotiations with European Union on Free Trade Agreement. Speaking in an interview with ANI, Goyal said that every Free Trade Agreement with India is based the merits (ANI File Photo)

The Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India has been dubbed as ‘mother of all deals,’ and India is now looking forward to close similar FTA with the US and other nations.

Speaking in an interview with news agency ANI, Goyal said that every Free Trade Agreement with India is based on the merits and, “India makes its decisions based on its own assessment of the advantages and disadvantages.”

Clarifying that no deal is dependent on another deal and a deal is not based on a deadline, Goyal said that “very meaningful discussions” are underway with many countries.

“I can assure you with complete confidence that India will open up new markets while protecting its own interests,” the Union Minister was quoted as saying. He also said that India will continue to forge new agreements, and at the same time protect the interests of farmers, fishermen and small-scale industries.

“We are in very advanced stages of discussions in Chile, and we are also in talks with Canada and the USA,” Goyal said in the interview. He also informed that they are starting discussions with the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) "very soon."

Goyal hails India-EU FTA as landmark deal Goyal also hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark deal that places India at the high table of international geopolitics.

Talking about the trade deal, Goyal emphasised that the agreement is a win-win deal that will drive economic growth and create new opportunities for Indian businesses and citizens.

Goyal also said that India is sought after as a trading partner and strategic ally by developing nations across the globe. While India was hesitant about such agreements in the past, under PM Modi, we are aspiring to become a developed nation and “Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

